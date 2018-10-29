Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Mr Vichai's wife Aimon and son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha visited the King Power Stadium

The wife and son of Leicester City's owner have laid a wreath at the club's stadium after he and four others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died on Saturday alongside two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger.

The helicopter spiralled out of control and crashed in a fireball outside the King Power stadium at 20:30 BST.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had recovered the aircraft's digital flight data recorder.

The club chairman's wife Aimon and son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha were joined at the ground by the president of the Thai FA, Somyot Poompanmoung and his wife, Potjaman Poompamoung.

Leicestershire Police named the other people killed in the crash as Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

The Foxes first team players have arrived at the stadium to pay their respects.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Vichai was killed along with four others in a helicopter crash outside the stadium on Saturday

The AAIB said inspectors would be at the crash site until the end of week before transporting the wreckage to specialist facilities in Farnborough.

"In the meantime, we are still gathering evidence as part of our investigation," a spokesman said.