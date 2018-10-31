Image copyright AFP Image caption Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says he intends to carry on his father's "mission"

The son of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has thanked people for their "overwhelming support" following his father's death.

Aiyawatt, known as Top, said he was "extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father", after he died in a helicopter crash on Saturday night.

He said he would now try to carry on his father's "big vision and dreams".

Mr Vichai, two members of staff, the pilot and his partner all died in the crash outside the King Power Stadium.

On Monday, Aiyawatt laid a wreath with his mother and Mr Vichai's wife, Aimon, outside the stadium, where thousands of tributes have been left by fans and well-wishers.

A book of condolence has opened at the ground to those who died and buildings have been turned blue in tribute.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha purchased Leicester City in 2010

In a statement Mr Vichai's son thanked people for their kind messages on behalf of the whole family, and the emergency services for their response on the night of the crash.

He wrote: "What happened made me realise how important my dad was to many people all over the world and I'm touched by how many people have kept him close to their hearts.

"From him I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that."