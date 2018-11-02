Image copyright PA Image caption Work on removing the helicopter wreckage has finished

The wreckage of the helicopter which crashed near to Leicester City's stadium has been removed.

Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger when the aircraft came down just after taking off from the King Power Stadium.

Mr Vichai's funeral is to begin in Thailand on Saturday.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has begun examining parts of the wreckage.

An AAIB spokesman said the wreckage will be "laid out and more detailed examination can continue".

They have also tweeted that they have downloaded information from the helicopter's data recorder.

Media in Thailand are reporting that Mr Vichai's body has now arrived in Bangkok.

A black vehicle, thought to be carrying the body, was seen travelling from Don Mueang airport to the temple where the funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also died in the crash last Saturday.

Police have now formally identified four of the victims, but coroners are still yet to formally confirm the identify of Mr Kaveporn.

Leicester City are due to play Cardiff on Saturday, which will be their first game since the crash. They were due to play Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the match was rescheduled.

In a press conference on Thursday, Leicester manager Claude Puel said the result at the Cardiff game was "not important".

He added that Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, named as one of the first people on the scene after the helicopter crashed, "saw a lot of things".

An eyewitness saw Schmeichel run out from the stadium on Saturday night followed by "loads of security guards and stewards".

Puel said: "Kasper, like the other players, has a lot of history with the chairman and they are all devastated."

Puel added that the players have been given the opportunity to attend Mr Vichai's funeral.

