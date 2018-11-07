Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A huge number of tributes have been left outside the club's stadium

Tributes left following the death of five people in a helicopter crash outside Leicester City's stadium are set to be moved.

Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among those who died when the aircraft came down on 27 October.

Ahead of Saturday's first home game since the crash, the tributes will be moved to a designated memorial area close to the accident site.

The club also announced plans to pay tribute to those who died.

Fans will be given commemorative scarves, pin badges, clappers and programmes in honour of Mr Vichai.

A tribute video will also be shown 15 minutes before the 15:00 GMT kick-off against Burnley.

The club said a two-minute silence will be observed before the game in memory of servicemen and women, as well as the five lives lost in the crash.

Additionally, supporters have planned a tribute march from Jubilee Square to King Power Stadium shortly after midday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club in 2010

Mr Vichai revolutionised the way the club raised money for charity, according to the Foxes ambassador Alan Birchenall.

The Leicester City Foxes Foundation was renamed the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation in honour of the late chairman, on Tuesday.

Mr Birchenall said: "He's been very charitable to Leicester and Leicestershire people."

He added that the Thai billionaire's "generosity" saw him make about £4m in personal donations to local hospitals, universities and charities.

Jamie Vardy's executive box and boots he wore in last Saturday's match at Cardiff are set to be auctioned for the foundation.

Skip Twitter post by @RebekahVardy Jamie and I are auctioning off our executive box including hospitality and personal visit from Jamie for the upcoming game against Burnley. All proceeds will go to the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation email vsfauction@lcfc.co.uk to make bids #lcfc — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) November 6, 2018 Report

An inquest, opened on Tuesday, heard there was "minimal chance" for anyone to survive the crash outside the ground.

Players and staff have returned to the UK after attending the start of Mr Vichai's funeral in Thailand.

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a qualified pilot, were also killed in the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the cause.

