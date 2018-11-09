Image caption Volunteers at the King Power Stadium have moved the flowers and tributes

Volunteers and club officials have moved tributes left outside of Leicester City's stadium following a fatal helicopter crash.

Scarves, shirts and flowers were left after the crash on 27 October which claimed the life of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

Many of the tributes have been taken to a designated memorial area close to the site of the accident.

Some will also form a pitchside display ahead of the match against Burnley.

Image copyright PA Image caption Volunteers hang up shirt tributes left for the victims

The club said other tributes would be collected and preserved, and eventually incorporated into the planned redevelopment of the King Power Stadium.

Ahead of the team's first match since the tragedy, thousands of fans are set to join a memorial walk in honour of those killed on Saturday.

A special video dedicated to Mr Vichai will be also be shown on big screens inside the ground.

Image caption Volunteers have helped move the tributes to an area near the crash site

Leicester City players will wear special shirts with their former owner's name embroidered on it and fans will be given commemorative scarves, pin badges, clappers and programmes.

The club said a two-minute silence would be observed before the game in memory of servicemen and women, as well as the five who died in the crash.

Players and staff attended the start of Mr Vichai's seven-day funeral in Thailand earlier in the week.

Manager Claude Puel said: "It was a long journey but very important for us, for the players and staff to support Vichai's family."

Image copyright PA Image caption The tributes have formed a memorial away from the ground

Supporters have raised about £20,000 through an online auction for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, formerly the Leicester City Foxes Foundation.

Jamie Vardy's boots, worn against Cardiff City, went for £9,008 while a pair of Kasper Schmeichel's gloves fetched £4,000.

The use of Vardy's executive box for the Burnley game also raised £6,700.

Skip Twitter post by @LCFC An online auction for the newly-named Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation has raised almost £20,000, as Leicester City continues to pay tribute to its late Chairman. — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 9, 2018 Report

An inquest, opened on Tuesday, heard there was "minimal chance" for anyone to survive the crash.

Players and staff have returned to the UK after attending the start of Mr Vichai's funeral in Thailand.

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff, Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai, and pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were also killed in the crash.

Police said Ms Lechowicz was a passenger at the time of the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating the cause.

Image copyright PA Image caption Volunteers relocate floral tributes

