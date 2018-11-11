Pedestrian dies in Loughborough hit-and-run
- 11 November 2018
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to Holt Drive, Loughborough, at about 03:55 GMT, where the pedestrian, who was in his 60s, was found.
The vehicle involved in the collision did not stop, Leicestershire Police said.
Detectives are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident and have appealed for information and dash cam footage.
