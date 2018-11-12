Image copyright Google Image caption A man, who was in his 60s, was found dead on Holt Drive

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

The man, who was in his 60s, was found dead on Holt Drive, in Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash did not stop.

The arrested man, from Loughborough, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

Det Con Paul Bingham, from Leicestershire Police, has urged motorists in the area at about 03:55 GMT to check their CCTV or dashcam footage and to contact the force with any information.

