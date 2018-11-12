Image copyright Google Image caption The woman discovered she had been burgled following the death of her husband

Burglars stole family heirlooms from the home of a woman while she was with her dying husband in hospital.

The woman, aged in her 80s, has been left "devastated" by the raid in Leicester last Wednesday, police said.

Rings, a military medal and a camera with the last pictures of her husband on it, were among items taken from the house in Spencefield Lane.

The "distraught" woman discovered the break-in after returning home following her husband's death, police said.

The whole house had been searched, sometime between 10:00 and 22:50 GMT, Leicestershire Police said.

A medal, awarded to the woman's deceased father and inscribed with the name W.J. White, and her late grandfather's army brooches, were also taken.

A digital camera that was also stolen had the final photographs of her late husband on it.

Det Con Steve Wallage said: "These items are of huge sentimental value to the victim who is already going through an extremely traumatic time.

"She is devastated at what has happened and at what has been taken from her home."

He urged homeowners in the area to check their CCTV or dashcam footage and to contact the force with any information.

