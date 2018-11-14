Image caption The three men face charges of murder and manslaughter

Three men accused of the murder of five people in an explosion at a shop had hoped to claim a £300,000 insurance payout, a court has heard.

The blast in Leicester on 25 February destroyed a supermarket and the flat above it, where a family lived.

It is claimed the men conspired with shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva - who was herself killed in the blast.

Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali deny conspiring to commit fraud and charges of murder and manslaughter.

Mary Ragoobar and two of her sons, Shane and Sean Ragoobeer, were killed along with Shane's girlfriend, Leah Reek, in their flat above the Zabka Polish shop on Hinckley Road.

The third son survived, after he was pulled from the rubble, and the boys' father was at work at the time.

David Herbert QC, prosecuting, told Leicester Crown Court the "massive" explosion was so loud "some in the neighbourhood thought that it was a bomb" and so powerful "it demolished the entire building and killed five people who were inside".

Image copyright PA Image caption The shop and flat above were both destroyed in the blast

He said Miss Ijevleva, who was Mr Ali's girlfriend, assisted the defendants in obtaining insurance for the shop but was left to die in the explosion because she "knew too much".

Mr Herbert showed jurors CCTV and mobile footage of the explosion in which loud boom could be heard.

"It was an explosion the prosecution say was caused by many, many litres of petrol," he said.

"The explosion and fire that followed was deliberately caused by these three defendants as part of a plan to profit from a false insurance claim for loss of stock, contents and future loss of business from the shop that was on the ground floor.

"The evidence indicates that had the crime been successful the insurance claim would have been in the region of £300,000."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar was killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

Mr Herbert said the defendants decided to leave Miss Ijevleva to die in the explosion.

"The explosion they caused was created with an intention to kill," he told the jury.

"It is also clear that they knew that people would be in the flat at the time of the explosion. It was, after all, early on a Sunday evening.

"You may think that fact simply didn't bother the defendants."

Mr Kurd, 34, of Hillary Place, Leicester, Mr Hassan, 33, of no fixed address, and Mr Ali, 37, of Drake Close, Oldham, each man denies five charges of murder, five charges of manslaughter and a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

The trial continues.

