A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car on a street in Leicestershire.

He was struck at about 19:10 GMT on Tuesday by a blue Ford Fiesta, on Meadow Lane, in Loughborough, near the The Boat Inn pub.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died. The driver of the car was not injured.

Leicestershire Police said no-one has been arrested following the crash and has appealed for information.

Meadow Lane was closed after the crash until the early hours of this morning while emergency services attended the scene.

Det Con Seamus Burns said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the events leading up to it to please contact me."

He has urged motorists who may have dashcam footage to contact the force.

