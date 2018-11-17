Image caption Kegworth was seeing about 1,200 HGVs pass through the village per day

Villagers have welcomed the opening of a new bypass which has slashed the number of lorries passing through.

Up to 1,200 HGVs - one "every minute" in a ten-hour day - had been rumbling through Kegworth, Leicestershire, the local parish council claimed.

But, on its first day in operation, the bypass had slashed the number to 200, they said.

The new road was built to connect to the East Midlands Gateway, a massive rail freight hub and warehouse complex.

'Big boys found it'

Parish council chairman David Hignett said the opening of the bypass was a "good day".

"We were getting heavy goods vehicles through here, on average one a minute in each direction, 1,200 in a 10-hour day," he said.

"It's down to a sixth of that after one day, so the big boys are finding the bypass."

Image caption The Kegworth bypass connects to a new "inland port" near East Midlands Airport

He added that he wanted to reclaim the village for people and plans are afoot for redevelopment.

The bypass was built as part of infrastructure improvements for a the 700-acre (283-hectare) "inland port", approved in 2016.

Image caption A bridge was put in place for the new Kegworth bypass, in May

The development includes a rail freight terminal and will create about 7,000 jobs, it is claimed.

In May, part of the M1 closed while a bridge for the bypass was installed over the motorway.

