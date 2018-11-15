Image copyright Matthew Cane / Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service said the explosion caused a "pancake collapse"

Three men accused of killing five people in a "massive explosion" were nearby at the time and did not help, a court has heard.

The blast in Leicester on 25 February destroyed a shop and the flat above it.

The trial previously heard Viktorija Ijevleva, a shop worker and girlfriend of one of the accused, was "left to die because she knew too much".

Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali deny murder, manslaughter and conspiring to commit fraud.

Image caption Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali were seen on CCTV at the time of the blast, the court heard

David Herbert QC, prosecuting, said the men had planned the explosion and hoped to claim a £300,000 insurance payout for the supermarket on Hinckley Road.

He said CCTV showed they were all in the area at the time but failed to help.

"Witnesses in the area all heard that massive explosion," he said.

"We say it was impossible not to hear the blast if you were anywhere near."

He said the men did nothing to warn Ms Ijevleva, 22, about the blast and Mr Kurd had taken her mobile phone.

"If they were responsible for the explosion and fire they had ample opportunity to warn her but they can't have done," Mr Herbert added.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mary Ragoobar was killed in the blast, along with her sons Sean (left) and Shane (right)

On the second day of the trial, Leicester Crown Court heard a young couple who were killed, Leah Reek and Shane Ragoobeer, both 18, had arrived at the flat only six minutes before the building exploded.

Shane's mum, Mary Ragoobar, 46, and his 17-year-old brother Sean Ragoobeer also died.

A third brother, Scotty Ragoobeer, was rescued from the rubble by police and passers-by.

Jurors were shown video footage of the 15-year-old shouting for help.

"He said his brother was trapped," said Mr Herbert.

"While they searched what was left of the building it became engulfed in flames.

"Before long, the flames reached so high that they were above the roofs of the nearby buildings."

Image copyright LOROS Image caption Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek died in the explosion

A passer-by was also seriously injured and left unconscious among the rubble.

Mr Herbert said the fire was started by litres of petrol being poured into the basement of the building by Mr Ali.

He said it was either lit by him or shop owner Mr Kurd, while Mr Hassan acted as the getaway driver.

The trial continues.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The court heard Viktorija Ijevleva "knew too much" about the plot and was left to die in the fire

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.