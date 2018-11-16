Image caption Mohammed Emadur Rahman was hit by a blue Ford Fiesta on Meadow Lane in Loughborough

A 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car has been named as Mohammed Emadur Rahman.

He died in hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on Meadow Lane in Loughborough on Tuesday.

Mohammed, from Loughborough, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious injuries where he later died.

He was struck at about 19:10 GMT by a blue Ford Fiesta near The Boat Inn pub. No-one has been arrested, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured and the road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Leicestershire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.