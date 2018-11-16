Image copyright @Woodywhitworth Image caption Network Rail said there was no damage to the bridge

Six people have been injured after a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.

Police were called to Barkby Road in Leicester at 11:20 GMT. Five people have been taken to hospital as a precaution, and another was treated at the scene.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said there was no damage to the bridge.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene and the road remains closed.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "We stopped services on the line after the incident for 20 minutes.

"All services are now back to normal."

A First Leicester spokesman confirmed it was one of the company's buses which crashed into the bridge.

He said: "We have been informed by the emergency services at the scene that no serious injuries were sustained but five passengers walked away with minor injuries. Our driver was shaken but uninjured.

"We will be undertaking an investigation into the cause of the incident."

