Image copyright Google Image caption The man, in his 30s, was driving a green Rover Metro and was pronounced dead at the scene

A driver died when he crashed his car into a bollard ten minutes after calling police to report the vehicle damaged.

The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wood Street in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire.

Before the crash, at 23:00 GMT on Saturday, police received a report of criminal damage to a green Rover Metro.

Det Con Pete Davies appealed for witnesses who saw the crash or the car before to contact the force.

Wood Street was closed overnight while investigations were carried out, but has since re-opened.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.