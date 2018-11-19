Image copyright @JMT896 Image caption The officer was hit by a car in Bradbourne Road, Leicester

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder a police officer who was hit by a car.

The officer sustained head injuries when he tried to stop a vehicle in Bradbourne Road, Leicester, on Friday 5 October.

Yasin Adam, 25, of Bradbourne Road, has denied attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Adam has been remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 25 March at Leicester Crown Court.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident at the time and released pending further investigations.

Four other men held on suspicion of affray were also released pending further inquiries.

