Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of tributes were left outside the club's stadium in the days after the crash

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the site of a fatal helicopter crash outside Leicester City's stadium, it has been announced.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died when the aircraft came down outside the King Power Stadium on 27 October.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will pay their respects before meeting players and staff.

It will form part of a wider visit to the city on 28 November.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William, pictured with Mr Vichai, said he was lucky to have known the Leicester City owner for several years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William and Kate will speak to representatives from charities supported by Mr Vichai

The Duke of Cambridge previously said he was lucky to have known Mr Vichai, describing him as a dedicated family man.

Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses knew the club chairman and wanted to visit the city to recognise the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City have shown in reaction to the accident."

After meeting club staff, they will speak to representatives from charities supported by Mr Vichai.

The Duke and Duchess will then arrive at the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programmes supported by the club.

Image copyright Getty Images/Facebook/Instagram Image caption (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer were killed in the crash

Mr Vichai's son and club vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said it will be an "honour" to welcome them to the club.

"We intend to showcase some of the best of Leicester - both in the way the city has come together in the face of such tragedy and in the great work we will continue to undertake in my father's name as part of our commitment to his legacy," he said.

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a qualified pilot, were also killed in the crash.

