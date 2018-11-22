Image caption Kiran Jagdev shouted "we are all going to die" when the plane was having problems landing

A woman has been jailed for six months for drunken behaviour on an aeroplane which caused a passenger to have a seizure.

Leicester Magistrates' Court heard Kiran Jagdev, 41, drank about eight cans of beer during a three-hour delay.

She also drank two bottles of wine on the flight "within minutes" and shouted "we are all going to die" repeatedly.

The judge said the deterrent sentence was to show "there are consequences" to getting drunk on planes.

This incident came days after Jagdev, of Caledine Road, Leicester, was convicted of assault in Tenerife and was handed a suspended sentence.

The court heard that on the Jet2 flight from Tenerife, where Jagdev was holidaying alone, to East Midlands Airport (EMA) in January, crew members refused to serve her more alcohol.

This then prompted drunken behaviour including shouting, crying, swearing and continuously kicking the seat in front of her, causing the person sitting there to have a seizure.

After she had been refused service, she opened a bottle of rose wine bought in duty free.



The court heard Jagdev shouted "we are all going to die" for 10 minutes as the plane circled the sky when it was having problems landing due to high winds.

Jagdev was arrested when the flight landed and admitted a charge of being drunk on an aircraft.

Defending, Harbinder Lally said: "There isn't any excuse. We can't put the blame on anyone other than herself and she accepts that."

Sentencing, Judge Philip Head said: "The effect on other passengers must have been dreadful. You are the author of your own and other people's misfortunes.

"This was a dreadful experience for those who were exposed to your behaviour. A deterrent sentence is required to teach people who travel on planes and get drunk that there are consequences."

