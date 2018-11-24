Image copyright Google Image caption A 19-year-old man remains in hospital after being found in Paget Road with life-threatening injuries

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital and three other men are injured after an assault in a Leicester street.

A 19-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries at 03:30 GMT on Paget Road.

Officers then found two other men, aged 21 and 18, with serious injuries and an 18-year-old with minor injuries.

Leicestershire Police has closed Paget Road, part of Warwick Street and Tyrrell Street in the West End area.

Det Insp Jim Hatton said: "An investigation has been launched to find out how these men suffered serious injuries."

He urged anyone returning home from a night out or taxi drivers to get in touch.

No arrests have been made.

