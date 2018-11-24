Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the BMW X5 hit the central reservation

A man and woman died and two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into the central reservation on a dual carriageway.

The crash happened on Soar Valley Way, in Leicester, close to Fosse Shopping Park, at 23:45 GMT on Friday.

Leicestershire Police said a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesperson said two other people who were in the BMW X5 remained in a serious condition in hospital.

The force said the car had crashed into the central reservation.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions overnight and for most of Saturday while investigations were carried out.

