The crash closed the road for several hours into Saturday morning

A man has been arrested in connection with a road crash in Leicester which left two people dead.

The victims, a 30-year-old man and a woman aged 25, died on Friday night when a BMW X5 hit the central reservation on Soar Valley Way.

Police would not say what the 25-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of, but confirmed he had been released pending further enquiries.

Two other people remain in hospital in a serious condition.

