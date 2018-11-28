Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of tributes were left outside the club's stadium in the days after the crash

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will pay tribute to the victims of the helicopter crash outside Leicester City's stadium on a visit to the city.

Club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died when the aircraft came down on 27 October.

The couple will visit the crash site, meet players and hear about charities supported by Mr Vichai later, before heading to the University of Leicester.

Prince William has said he was lucky to have known Mr Vichai for several years.

Image copyright Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the site of the helicopter crash which killed five people

Prince William and Catherine will meet members of the club's staff and volunteers who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes from outside the King Power Stadium.

During their visit to the university they will hear about some of the educational programmes the club has helped to support, including a £1m donation by Mr Vichai in May to help fund medical research and training.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, personally knew Mr Vichai and previously described him as a man "dedicated to his family".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William said he was lucky to have known Mr Vichai (far right) for several years

Image copyright Reuters/Craig Brough Image caption The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after the crash

Leicester City vice-chairman and Mr Vichai's son, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said it was an "honour" to welcome the royal couple to the King Power Stadium.

He added: "For their Royal Highnesses to visit the city to pay their respects personally is a remarkable gesture of compassion to the families of those who lost their lives, to the staff and players of the club and to the people of the city whose lives were touched by my father."

Two members of Mr Vichai's staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a qualified pilot, were also killed in the crash.

Initial findings show that the helicopter did not respond to the pilot's command, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said earlier this month.

On Tuesday night, Leicester beat Southampton 6-5 on penalties to set up a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City.

Image copyright Getty Images/Facebook/Instagram Image caption (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer were killed in the crash

