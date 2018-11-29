Image caption A concerned member of the public contacted police

Two people have been found dead at a house in Leicestershire.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Tatlow Road, Glenfield, at 23:50 GMT on Tuesday by a concerned member of the public.

The deaths of the woman, 27, and man, 31, are being treated as unexplained but police are not looking for anyone else.

Police said a post-mortem examination has taken place and further tests are being carried out.

