Image copyright Family handout Image caption A court heard Tarsem Singh was hit by the end cap of a pressurised moulding machine at a speed of up to 80mph

A plastics firm has been fined £293,000 after a worker died in an accident at its factory.

Tarsem Singh, 52, died of a heart attack a day after being hit by machinery in April 2016.

An inquest had previously heard the end cap of a pressurised moulding machine blew off and hit him at a speed of up to 80mph, fracturing his chest and jaw.

Nylacast Engineering Plastic Solutions admitted health and safety offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

An inquest last year heard another worker had been injured in an accident involving the machine in a similar incident that went unreported.

A safety expert told the court the machine had not been properly risk assessed, and Nylacast admitted failing to provide a suitable risk assessment for the machine.

The company - which admitted contravening regulation 12 of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and regulation 3 of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 - said it no longer uses the machine.

Sentencing them, District Judge Tim Daber said employees had been exposed to risk for some time, and described the incident as "an accident waiting to happen".

Image caption Nylacast Engineering Plastic Solutions admitted health and safety offences

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Singh's wife Kulwender Kaur said she was "learning to live without" her husband.

"The pain is not going away at all," she said.

"I don't think it ever will."

Mussa Mohamed, from Nylacast, said the company tried "to follow best practices at all times", adding that it "will continue to work as hard as we can to make sure that our people are looked after".

