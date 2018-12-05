Image copyright Google Image caption The bus was taken in Charnwood Road

Two men have been charged after a bus joy-ride was live streamed on Facebook.

The bus was stolen on Charnwood Road, Shepshed in Leicestershire, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

James Jones, 27, from Armadale Drive, Leicester, has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent, and driving without insurance.

Johnathan Huckerby, 28, from Pevensey Road, Loughborough, was charged with taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a Class B drug.

The bus is not thought to have been carrying any other passengers when it was taken.

Both men are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 3 January.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.