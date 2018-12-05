Two charged in bus joy-ride 'live stream' in Shepshed
Two men have been charged after a bus joy-ride was live streamed on Facebook.
The bus was stolen on Charnwood Road, Shepshed in Leicestershire, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.
James Jones, 27, from Armadale Drive, Leicester, has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent, and driving without insurance.
Johnathan Huckerby, 28, from Pevensey Road, Loughborough, was charged with taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a Class B drug.
The bus is not thought to have been carrying any other passengers when it was taken.
Both men are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 3 January.
