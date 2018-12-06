Image copyright Tom Evers Image caption Equity Road and several other roads in the area had to be closed during the police operation

A man who shot himself in the leg while fleeing from police has pleaded guilty to firearms offences.

Keanu Denzil Spencer, 24, from Leicester, discharged his gun while trying to get into a stolen car in Equity Road at 22:50 BST on 22 October.

At Leicester Crown Court earlier, he admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition without certificate.

He also admitted handling stolen goods and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Leicestershire Police said officers arrived at a property in Equity Road following a tip-off about Spencer having a gun.

When he saw officers, Spencer ran towards a VW Golf, which had been stolen in Coventry on 19 October.

Detectives said he fired the gun into his leg as he tried to get into the car.

He broke free from officers but was eventually arrested in Beaconsfield Road.

There were Class A drugs in the car, the force added.

Det Con Steve Winterton said: "Carrying a firearm in a public place is a very serious offence, and the events of that night could have been catastrophic.

"Spencer openly carried a firearm in a residential area without caring about the potential danger his actions could cause to others."

Spencer, of Halifax Drive, will be sentenced on 19 December.

