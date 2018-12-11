Image copyright Rainbows Image caption Dave Allen said it was "miraculous" to see the guitar again after a decade

An electric guitar signed by some of the world's most famous musicians, thought to have been "lost forever" 10 years ago, has been sold.

The Fender Stratocaster was intended for auction in 2007 but disappeared in transit from Mark Knopfler's London office to the owner in Leicestershire.

It was spotted for sale online in January by an "eagle-eyed enthusiast" and has now fetched £8,750 at auction.

Auctioneers Bonhams said the new owner's identity was "confidential".

Former owner Dave Allen, a music promoter, spent a year collecting the autographs that include Eric Clapton, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and Bill Wyman.

It went missing in 2007 while in the care of a courier after Knopfler had added his signature.

"It was the one and only time we had let the guitar out of our hands," said Mr Allen.

"Before that we had taken it along personally to their homes or offices. And on the one occasion we used a courier it vanished."

Image caption Alice Cooper's signature was the most recent addition to the guitar

Despite extensive investigations, the guitar was only recovered in January this year when it was spotted being sold online by an unsuspecting vendor.

The guitar was sold at an auction of entertainment memorabilia by Bonhams in London on Tuesday.

All the money raised will go towards Rainbows children's hospice in Loughborough.

Mr Allen said it was "miraculous" to recover the guitar after a decade.

"We never expected to see the guitar again," he said.

"We've just wanted to support [Rainbows] for such a long time, so it's been nice to wrap this up."

