An 86-year-old woman was defrauded of more than £3,000 by a post office owner she had "known for years" who promised to pay for her funeral.

Elizabeth Gobel gave money to Rajesh Parekh for a pre-arranged funeral ahead of a knee operation she feared she would not survive.

Leicester Crown Court heard she was "very hurt" when he kept the money.

Parekh, 55, admitted one count of fraud and was given a 22-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The court heard Mrs Gobel had gone into the post office in Beaumont Leys Shopping Mall on 17 November, 2016, to talk about organising her funeral.

Prosecutor Jane Sarginson said Mr Parekh agreed he would sort out the forms for Mrs Gobel, and asked her to write a cheque for £3,165 to be made out to him, saying he would sort out the arrangements for the funeral plan.

Mrs Sarginson said: "She was going in for an operation which she was very nervous about and she didn't want her son to be concerned about paying for her funeral."

The prosecutor added the cheque was paid into a joint bank account owned by Parekh and his wife.

After her operation, Mrs Gobel left hospital in March 2017 and discovered the plan had not been paid for.

She reported the non-payment to police who referred the case to Trading Standards.

Defending Parekh, Christopher Hopkins said: "There was no detriment to the victim, as the plan was ultimately taken out."

Judge Martin Hurst said: "It was a cynical gamble by you, taking the chance she might die and her son would never know, or that she'd forget."

Speaking after the sentencing, Mrs Gobel said: "I'm not a malicious person but I am very angry and very hurt, as I trusted him and I've known him for years.

"I'm glad he got caught out at last and that justice is done."

