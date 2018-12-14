Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Sophie Wilson had been a week into her solo trip around the world

The family of a backpacker who broke her neck in Thailand are raising £90,000 for her care and return home.

Sophie Wilson was injured when she dived into a bar's swimming pool and is still not sure if she will walk again.

The 24-year-old had only been one week into a six-month trip as part of her "lifelong dream" to travel the world.

Travel insurance company Insure and Go said it would not cover costs as the accident happened as a result of "reckless behaviour".

Miss Wilson, from Shepshed, Leicestershire, is being treated at a private hospital in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.

Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Miss Wilson has undergone 10 hours of surgery

Her sister Georgina Wilson said there had been a sign warning diving was not allowed, but as it was almost midnight and dark, Sophie had not seen it.

"She'd been having the best time of her life," she said.

"Everyone else was doing the same thing at the time and nobody was telling them to stop.

"She wouldn't intentionally do anything to hurt herself."

The former coffee shop worker was injured on 1 December and has since undergone 10 hours of surgery.

Her family said it could be another two weeks before doctors assess whether it is safe for her to return to the UK to continue treatment.

Image copyright Sophie Wilson Image caption Miss Wilson's spinal cord became compressed when she dived into the pool

They had originally estimated her medical costs would amount to £60,000 but she will need a specialist flight home with a doctor and two nurses on board.

"We want her home so desperately, for her to be reunited with us," her sister said.

"It's a real tough time for her and it will be so much more beneficial for her if she has her friends and family around to support her."

So far £12,000 has been donated by family, friends and colleagues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.