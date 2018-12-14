Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption A court heard Ryan Steadman targeted the girls on social media

A 20-year-old man who had sex with teenage girls he groomed on social media has been jailed for six years.

Ryan Steadman sent indecent pictures of himself before encouraging girls to do the same, Leicester Crown Court heard.

One 14-year-old travelled from Yorkshire and had sex with him in his grandmother's house.

Steadman, of Stud Road, Barleythorpe, Rutland, admitted offences including sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The court heard he "targeted" the girls on social media, with two of the victims he contacted on Snapchat described as vulnerable by social services.

A 14-year-old made allegations against Steadman to police in Humberside, and officers found evidence of grooming on his mobile phone.

Image caption Ryan Steadman contacted two vulnerable victims on Snapchat

Gordon Aspden, prosecuting, said the defendants "feel they have been exploited by defendant for his own ends".

"They are thoroughly ashamed by what has happened to them," he said.

'Calculated act'

Defending, Robert Howat said Steadman suffered from ADHD and "may be one of the most vulnerable defendants the court has to deal with".

Steadman pleaded guilty to five counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to watch a sexual act, four counts of inciting a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual activity with a child, aged 13 to 14.

Judge Robert Brown, sentencing, said Steadman acted "in a calculating way", adding the victims "have done nothing wrong" and "should have no shame".

"This defendant groomed them for his own sexual gratification," he said.

