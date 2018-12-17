Image copyright Jo Cleobury Image caption The digger which smashed through the front wall of the branch was abandoned at the scene

Ram-raiders used a digger to smash through the front of a building society and steal a cash machine.

They targeted the Nationwide branch on The Hollow, in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, at about 04:15 GMT.

The cash machine was removed from the wall using the telehandler digger which was left at the scene, police said.

Officers found the cash machine nearby, as well as three other vehicles believed to have been used in the theft. No arrests have been made.

It is not known how much money was in the cash machine.

Surrounding roads were closed by police but have reopened. A cordon remains in place at the building society.

Leicestershire Police said inquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible for the theft.

Image caption The branch has been cordoned off by police

