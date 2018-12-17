Image copyright David Weight Image caption Action Homeless says the rent on the apartments "will remain affordable"

Four houses have been turned into apartments to house 13 homeless people in time for Christmas.

The homes in Wordsworth Road, Leicester, have been renovated and transformed after a £100,000 donation from businessman Prakash Bhojani.

The 13 people living in crisis accommodation are set to move in, the Local Democracy Service reports.

Mr Bhojani will lease the properties owned by his business Wigston Ltd to Action Homeless for a "nominal fee".

The apartments feature a furnished room, en-suite bathroom and tea station as well as access to communal kitchens and courtyards.

Mr Bhojani, 70, who runs a factory and a property business, said he wanted the project to be the first step to help people "get back on track".

"I've been involved with homelessness charities for some time now and I'm in a position where I can give something back," he said.

"There are lots of reasons someone might find themselves homeless, these people deserve a second chance and they should have somewhere to live that makes them feel that way."

Image copyright David Weight Image caption The charity says it will work with the tenants to find them a permanent home

Mark Grant, chief executive of Action Homeless, said: "The city as a whole is suffering from a lack of good quality affordable housing and this has a huge impact on people, leaving many vulnerable.

"I am particularly delighted that people without a home will have somewhere safe and comfortable to call their own in time for Christmas."

Action Homeless said it would act as landlord and "the new tenants have the guarantee that their rent will remain affordable for however long they choose to stay".

The charity will work with the tenants to help them find a permanent home.

