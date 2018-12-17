Image copyright Facebook Image caption A curfew means Richard Alderman cannot attend evening council meetings

An ex-councillor who posted on Facebook that Theresa May should be hanged "for treason" has lost his position.

Richard Alderman was given a community order and curfew in October after admitting sending a menacing or grossly offensive message.

Alderman made the six Facebook posts between April and July, when he was elected to Rutland County Council.

The council said he was automatically barred as he could not attend meetings for six months due to his curfew.

Image copyright PA Image caption Independent councillor Richard Alderman was elected to Rutland County Council in July

At a court hearing in Birmingham in October, the independent councillor, of Lonsdale Way, Oakham, was given a six-month community order and a six-month curfew.

The curfew applies between 19:00 and 07:00, meaning he cannot attend meetings which start at 19:00.

A full meeting of Rutland County Council agreed not to grant a dispensation to Alderman to cover this period.

Council chairman Kenneth Bool, said: "Mr Alderman's conviction in September has meant that he is not able to honour those commitments to the people of Oakham South West or the wider Rutland community.

"I would like to reiterate that the behaviour displayed by Mr Alderman that led to his conviction has no place, either in this council or in society and is utterly reprehensible."

