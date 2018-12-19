Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Sero (left) and Roman Hemmings fled the scene after the killing

Two brothers have been jailed for life for the murder of a man in an argument over driving.

Ashley Johnson, 24, was stabbed in the back by Roman Hemmings in Leicester, in the early hours of 24 February.

Hemmings, 20, must serve a minimum of 20 years, while his brother Sero, 18, who was also convicted of murder, will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Police said the attack happened after the car Mr Johnson was in was pursued "aggressively" by the brothers.

The Hemmings brothers, both of Swannington Road in Leicester, were in a black Peugeot that followed a silver Vauxhall Astra in which Mr Johnson and three friends were travelling, a trial at the city's crown court heard.

When the cars stopped at traffic lights on Fosse Road Way, Mr Johnson and two other passengers got out to speak to the brothers. After taking offence to a remark about their driving, Roman stabbed him.

Det Insp Jon Blockley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team, said: "This was a horrific incident in which a young man had his life taken away by two men he didn't know - all over a flippant comment about the way a car was being driven."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ashley Johnson's girlfriend said he was "the most loving and caring man to walk into my life"

Mr Johnson's family said he would "always will be missed" and they would "treasure" their memories of him, and his girlfriend Chelsea said he was "not only my partner but my best friend".

"I am so grateful to have been such a big part of your life and to have been loved by you," she said.

"You will always be loved and will never be forgotten."

