Aaron Naylor has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged after two police officers were attacked on Christmas Day.

The officers were called to reports of an assault in Churchill Close, Oadby, Leicestershire at about 12:30 GMT.

But when they arrived at the scene they were attacked and one was threatened.

Aaron Naylor, 29, of Sacriston, County Durham, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of making threats to kill.

Mr Naylor, who has also been charged with a further assault, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.