A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed.

The attack happened on Kingsway, in Braunstone Town, Leicester at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.

The boy was with his brother when they were approached by two or three people, Leicestershire Police said.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area and have asked for any witnesses to contact them.