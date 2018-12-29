Appeal after boy, 15, stabbed in Braunstone Town
- 29 December 2018
A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed.
The attack happened on Kingsway, in Braunstone Town, Leicester at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.
The boy was with his brother when they were approached by two or three people, Leicestershire Police said.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area and have asked for any witnesses to contact them.