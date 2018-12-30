Image copyright Google Image caption A section of the A1 was closed for about five hours

Dozens of sheep have been injured and killed after they became loose on a main road.

A section of the A1 was closed for about five hours after police received reports of multiple collisions involving sheep near Greetham, Rutland, shortly before 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

Oakham Police said a farmer had lost "a couple of dozen" sheep, while some of the injured animals had to be put down.

It is unclear how the sheep became loose on the road.

One eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "It was just so horrific.

"I'll never get the image of all of them on the road out of my head for a long time."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.