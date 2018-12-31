Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Kingsway, near Mossdale Meadows in Braunstone Town, Leicester

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Leicester on Friday, police have said.

The boy was attacked on Kingsway, in Braunstone Town, at about 22:45 GMT, while he was with his brother.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said the victim is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Det Insp Paul Kenyon said officers are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

