Image caption Two separate large piles of waste were dumped in the lay-by during the festive period

Villagers have demanded authorities step up action against fly-tippers after two large piles of rubbish were dumped in the same lay-by over the festive period.

The "distressing" fly-tipping near Thurnby, Leicestershire, poses a danger to children and wildlife, they say.

Clean-up operations are required on a weekly basis because of the regularity of waste being dumped there.

Residents have called for more penalties to be enforced.

Other villagers have said that charges to use official waste sites should be reviewed.

Image caption Villagers said they cleared up a lot of the waste themselves

Resident Michael Vaughan-Smith, said: "We come up here walking the dogs every day and it's awful.

"It is the danger to walkers, to children and to animals as there is broken glass and nails."

Parish councillor Elaine Derrick, said: "It seems to be happening some days, daily, and if not that, then on a weekly basis.

"It is very distressing and extremely frustrating, people don't like to see this rubbish scarring the countryside and just because someone can't be bothered to take it to the tip."

Image caption Warning signs need to be backed with tougher enforcement, some locals have said

District and county councillor Simon Galton has called for more CCTV to be installed.

He said: "I know it all costs money but in the short term, it needs to be done - it is becoming too regular.

"But there are wider policy issues. There are a lot of people who do DIY and other jobs for themselves.

"And they could take it to the waste site before - and they can still do that - but now they have to pay.

Image caption The county council cleans up the area regularly and also has an officer to investigate tipping incidents

"Alongside that they have significantly restricted opening hours and days, which is a problem.

"And I think for some people that is a deterrent to use the official waste sites."

Fly-tipping carries a maximum penalty of £50,000 fine or five years in jail.

The county council said it had a dedicated officer to investigate fly tipping and charges were brought in in 2016 after extensive consultation and 2018 actually saw a decrease in fly-tipping, in line with national trends.