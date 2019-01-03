Leicester

Huge fire at fast food restaurant in Leicester

  • 3 January 2019
A huge fire has broken out at a fast food restaurant in Leicester.

The fire at Big John's, in Humberstone Road, Leicester, was reported at about 07:30 GMT.

The road was closed between Dysart Way and and St Georges Way and police advised motorists to find alternative routes.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a number of calls to the blaze and the fire was "well-established" in the kitchen and store.

Humberstone Road has now reopened in both directions.

