Huge fire at fast food restaurant in Leicester
- 3 January 2019
A huge fire has broken out at a fast food restaurant in Leicester.
The fire at Big John's, in Humberstone Road, Leicester, was reported at about 07:30 GMT.
The road was closed between Dysart Way and and St Georges Way and police advised motorists to find alternative routes.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a number of calls to the blaze and the fire was "well-established" in the kitchen and store.
Humberstone Road has now reopened in both directions.
Massive fire at the Big Johns in Leicester on Humberstone Road #Leicester pic.twitter.com/NmWqA97eXY— adam (@adammooo) January 3, 2019
Morning #Leicester people. Please avoid Humberstone road from Nedham street to the city centre. Both ways have been closed due to a fire at Big Johns unfortunately. The fire fighters are doing a great job as usual. Have a good day. pic.twitter.com/RvS7meZX9Z— Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) January 3, 2019
