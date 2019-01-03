Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The pair were arrested after their Facebook video was posted

Two men who live streamed themselves joyriding in a bus have each been jailed for four weeks.

James Jones and Johnathan Huckerby made off in the vehicle in Shepshed, Leicestershire, after the driver had stopped for a break.

Magistrates heard that while police were searching for them, on the evening of 3 December, they posted a video on Facebook of the joyride.

The footage included both of their names and they were later arrested.

Jones, 27, of Armadale Drive, Leicester, and Huckerby, 28, of Pevensey Road, Loughborough, admitted taking the bus without consent.

'Joke gone too far'

Kwok Wan, prosecuting, said: "The driver turned off the engine and walked to take a break.

"When he returned, the bus was no longer there."

The two men had been drinking during the day, Leicester Magistrates' Court heard.

Huckerby opened the door of the bus, and then egged on former bus driver Jones to drive off, the court was told.

Darren Young, defending Huckerby, said the two men "realised the severity" of what had happened when a police car drove past before they parked the bus.

Kate Nield, defending Jones, said "he can only apologise for what he's done", calling it "a joke which had gone too far".

Jones also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and Huckerby to possession of a class B drug.

Because both men received suspended jail sentences last year - Jones for "violent offences" and Huckerby for arson - the time they must serve is increased.

On top of the four-week sentences, Jones was jailed for another three months - and banned from driving for 30 weeks - and Huckerby for another eight weeks.

