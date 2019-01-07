Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens of firefighters tackled the fire

A large fire has ripped through a shopping centre on Leicester's so-called Golden Mile, amid reports of floors collapsing.

At its height more than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Belgrave Commercial Centre, Belgrave Road, which started at 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

The fire has now been put out and the site is being dampened down. The cause remains unknown.

The centre contains units including a grocer and clothes retailer.

The Mirch Masala restaurant has been damaged.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC officers heard sounds of "floors collapsing".

Image copyright Tanya Bhayani Image caption Some roads in the city remain closed

Belgrave Road has reopened to traffic, although Macdonald Road and Law Street remain closed.

Image copyright Tanya Bhayani Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known

