Long Street, Wigston, has been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze

The crews of six fire engines are tackling a fire at a disused building in Leicestershire.

The blaze in Long Street, Wigston, was reported to the fire service by Leicestershire Police shortly before 21:00 GMT.

The road has been closed between Central Avenue and Bushloe End, and police have urged people to avoid the area.

This is the third building fire in Leicestershire in four days.

On Thursday fire ripped through the Big John's fast-food restaurant in Leicester's Humberstone Road after an electrical fault and on Sunday night firefighters dealt with a blaze at a shopping centre in the city's Belgrave Road, which police are treating as arson.

