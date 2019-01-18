Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Arkan Ali (left), Hawkar Hassan (centre) and Aram Kurd were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit fraud

Three men who murdered five people when they blew up a shop in a £300,000 insurance scam have been jailed for life.

Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali caused the explosion in Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 25 February, destroying a supermarket and a flat above.

Leicester Crown Court was told they set alight 86 litres of petrol in the basement of the Polish store.

A mother and her two sons were among those killed in the "bomb-like" blast.

Kurd and Ali must serve a minimum of 38 years, with Hassan given a term of 33 years.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Holgate told Kurd, Ali and Hassan they were "exceptionally callous and deceitful".

He said: "It is plain from the way they both behaved in court and outside that they are highly manipulative and cunning individuals."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mary Ragoobar and two of her sons, Shane and Sean Ragoobeer, were in the flat above and died in the blast

Mary Ragoobar, 46, and sons Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean, 17, lived above the shop and died in the explosion on 25 February.

Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, were also killed.

In a victim impact statement, Mary's husband Jose Ragoobeer told the court he and his family "came to England for a better life".

"All of our hopes and dreams for the future have been completely shattered," he said.

"They were all good people and did not deserve for this to happen to them."

Image copyright LOROS Image caption Shane Ragoobeer's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, was also killed

Joanne Reek, Leah's mother, wept as she said the family "feared the worst" when they learned of the explosion and could not get hold of her.

"We knew that something awful had happened as she would always be in contact with us if she was not at home," she said.

"That journey to Hinckley Road, and that night, will haunt us forever."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Viktorija Ijevleva's mother said knowing her daughter was part of the plot was "the hardest to bear"

Natalija Ijevleva, said "something inside of me died" when she learned her daughter Viktorija - who had been looking forward to starting a new job - had been killed.

She said: "I couldn't believe it for a long time and clung to the hope that there had been a mistake."

Ms Ijevleva said learning her daughter was killed because she knew of the plans "is the hardest to bear", and apologised on her daughter's behalf to the families of the other victims.

"No human being deserves to die for so little gain," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.