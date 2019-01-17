Image copyright Google Image caption Ashton Slatcher was attacked in Green Lane Road, Leicester

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died 10 months after being stabbed in a street in Leicester.

Ashton Slatcher, 43, from the city, was attacked in Green Lane Road on 24 August 2017.

Mr Slatcher, who was left with a significant brain injury, died in hospital in June 2018.

Martley Matthew, formerly of Burleigh Drive, Wigston, is due before Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

