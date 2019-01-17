Image caption Jason Lawrance appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier

A man has been charged with carrying out sex attacks over a five-year period across three counties.

Jason Lawrance, formerly of Arundel Close, Liphook, is facing four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The offences allegedly happened between November 2009 and January 2014 in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

He did not enter a plea at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

The 53-year-old is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 February.

