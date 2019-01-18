Image caption The victim was found injured in a play park off Cedar Road in Leicester

A man has denied the attempted murder and rape of a woman in a play park last year.

Zakarya Etarghi, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the charges at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

Police said the victim, in her 50s, was found seriously hurt in the park off Cedar Road, Leicester, on 4 August.

Mr Etarghi was remanded in custody ahead of the trial, which is due to take place on 18 February.

