Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed for much of Saturday morning while investigations took place

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car which had earlier failed to stop for police.

Officers said they "became aware" of a suspect vehicle just after midnight in Stoughton Drive South, Oadby.

The car made off from the scene and moments later hit the victim, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and is in custody. The road was closed but has since reopened.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Leicestershire Police said.