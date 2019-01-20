Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption At least one police car was badly damaged in the pursuit

Several vehicles, including a police car, were damaged during a pursuit in Leicester.

It began when police tried to arrest a man in Braunstone Lane at 16:00 GMT on Saturday, but he assaulted two officers and drove off.

Armed police helped in unsuccessful attempts to block the suspect's car, until it was finally stopped five miles away in Belper Close, Oadby.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption The suspect vehicle was involved in a number of collisions

Leicestershire Police said the pursuit began when they followed up a tip-off about a 34-year-old wanted on suspicion of assault.

Officers said the vehicle was involved in a number of collisions, and at least one police car was badly damaged, before it was stopped.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: "No officers were seriously injured during the incident and no injuries have been reported by members of the public.

"The man has been released on conditional bail for the suspected assault and released under investigation in relation to dangerous driving."

