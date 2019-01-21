Image copyright John Waan Image caption Four lorries were involved in the crash near junction 23

A serious crash involving four lorries has shut the M1 northbound in Leicestershire.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene at junction 23 at about 09:40 GMT following a "serious collision".

Three people are being treated by paramedics at the scene, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Highways England said the road, near Loughborough, could be be closed for about five hours.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Traffic is at a standstill following the M1 crash

